Verona - Spencer O. Williams, age 89, passed away peacefully Ash Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his loving and devoted wife at his side.He was born on April 6, 1930 in Westernville, New York a son of the late William and Clara (Nieman) Williams and was a graduate of Holland Patent Schools. Spencer proudly served his country with the United States Navy from 1948-1950.On March 22, 1952 Spencer and Stella Waliszewski were united in marriage in Transfiguration Church in Rome.Prior to his retirement in 1991 Spencer was a supervisor in the carpentry department of Rome Developmental Center.He was a quiet man but one of the best. He loved to work with wood and made some beautiful furniture and decorative pieces and was a great card player.Surviving are his wife Stella of sixty-seven years, his children and their spouses, Spencer (Patti), Lockport, Bruce (Ann) Verona, Rhonda (Bill) VanBeusichem, Londonderry, N.H. and Ronald (Heather) Val Rico, Fl., nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.Spencer was predeceased by his daughter Cathy Kozlowski, two sisters, Myrtle Holmes and Ruth Rogers and one brother Roger Williams.Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 5652 E. Main Street, Verona, NY. Calling hours will be private and at the family's convenience. Spring burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Rome, NY. In lieu of flowers the family request donations in memory of Spencer be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY, 13413 or Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Verona, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. Malecki Funeral Home Vernon, NY
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020