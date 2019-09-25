|
|
Stefanie Lynn Britton, at the age of 34, of 225 Farrier Ave., Oneida, NY, died Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born February 17, 1985 in Rome, NY, the daughter of Danny Britton, Sr. and Marjorie Joslyn. She lived in Oneida most of her life and was educated in Oneida schools and graduated Oneida High School in 2003. Stefanie enjoyed playing bingo and karaoke.She is survived by her parents Danny (Janet) Britton of Noel Missouri, and Marjorie Joslyn and William Seamon of Oneida, NY, a daughter, Natalie King and a son Cole King, step-children Shane Thornton Jr. and Nick Bavo, her significant other, Shane Thornton Sr. all of Oneida, four sisters Melissa Britton and Nate Petrie of Oneida, Haylee (Damaso) Diaz of North Bay, Brittani Britton of Baldwinsville, and DeAnnah Britton of Southwest City Missouri, five brothers, Danny Britton, Jr. and Lea Miller, Lucan Joslyn all of Oneida, Matthew Britton of Liverpool, NY, Michael Britton of Baldwinsville, NY, and Cainnon Britton of Southwest City Missouri. She is also survived by her step-siblings, Shain, Sarah, Sami, and Suzanne Scott of Missouri, her grandparents, Lewis (Frances) Joslyn Sr. of Oneida, a special aunt and uncle, Michael and Christine Mason, and a special aunt Peggy Mason all of Oneida, three special cousins, Jean, John and Michelle, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Fiore Funeral Home, 303 Main Street, Oneida, NY, with Veronica Zimmerman officiating. Burial will be made in McConnellsville, Cemetery, McConnellsville, NY. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, prior to the funeral. Fiore Funeral Home 303 Main Street Oneida, N.Y. 13421 315-363-6100 http://www.lastingmemories.com/stefanie-lynn-britton
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019