Stephanie P. Rydelek, 77, of 227 Bates Ave., Oneida, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, September 14, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family under the care of Hospice.She was born on October 1, 1941, in Waukesha, WI, the daughter of George C. and Mildred R. Fenly Peacock. She was a graduate of Immaculate Heart Sr. High School in Watertown, Class of 1959. She went on to receive her Associate Degree from Cazenovia College.On November 30, 1968, Stephanie was united in marriage to Bernard D. Rydelek in Watertown, New York.Stephanie was a realtor for Kingsley Real Estate in Oneida for eight years, retiring in 1998. She was formerly employed as the Manager of Olsten Temporary Services in Oneida for many years. She had previously worked for the Carrier Corp. in the payroll office and she was an executive secretary for Bristol Labs. Stephanie also volunteered as a home care aid and the St. Patrick’s Food Pantry for many years.She was a member of St. Patrick’s Church where she was involved in their choir. She was also a member of their Altar Rosary Society and a member of the Court of Our Lady #1250 Catholic Daughters. She also sang with the Oneida Area Civic Chorale.She enjoyed knitting, sewing, and cooking. She loved to read especially when she was at her cottage on Lake Ontario. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her beloved family, especially her dear grandchildren.Surviving besides her loving husband of fifty years, Bernie; are three children, David C. (Maria) Rydelek, of Shrewsbury, MA, Kathleen (Christopher) Williams, of Alex Bay, NY, and Sarah (William) Goral, of Williamsville, NY; six grandchildren, Sophia Williams, Josephine Williams, Chloe Rydelek, Lily Goral, Owen Goral, and Nora Goral; two sisters, Martha Galloway, of Loudenville, NY, and Mildred McDermott, of Jamesville, NY; a sister-in-law, Katie Peacock, of Phoenix, AZ; a brother-in-law, Ted Kissel, of Allendale, NJ; and several nieces and nepehws. Stephanie was predeceased by two brothers, George Peacock and Daniel (Marcia) Peacock; and two sisters, Anne (Bernard) Duclos and Mary Kissel.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, beginning with a Prayer Service at 9:30 AM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Church, 347 Main St., Oneida, where the Rev. Richard J. Kapral will officiate. Interment will take place in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Oneida. Family and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Stephanie’s memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middlesettlement Rd., New Hartford, NY, 13413. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/stepahnie-rydelek
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019