Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home
322 Washington Ave
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2650
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie M. Palmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephanie M. Palmer Obituary
Stephanie M. Palmer, 27, of Oneida, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Upstate University Hospital. Stephanie is survived by her loving husband of 7 years, Michael B. Palmer; son, Konner Palmer; daughter, Aeriella Palmer; her parents, Robert and Yavonne Relyea; two brothers, Pierce and Robert Reylea; sister, Rebecca Relyea; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday 12 p.m. at Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home with Rev. William Mesmer officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Chittenango. Calling Hourswill be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home before the services, 322 Washington Ave, Oneida.To express sympathy please visit www.coolican-mcsweeney.com. COOLICAN-MCSWEENEY FUNERAL HOME ONEIDA http://www.lastingmemories.com/stephanie-m-palmer
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now