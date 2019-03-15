|
Stephanie M. Palmer, 27, of Oneida, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Upstate University Hospital. Stephanie is survived by her loving husband of 7 years, Michael B. Palmer; son, Konner Palmer; daughter, Aeriella Palmer; her parents, Robert and Yavonne Relyea; two brothers, Pierce and Robert Reylea; sister, Rebecca Relyea; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday 12 p.m. at Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home with Rev. William Mesmer officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Chittenango. Calling Hourswill be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home before the services, 322 Washington Ave, Oneida.To express sympathy please visit www.coolican-mcsweeney.com. COOLICAN-MCSWEENEY FUNERAL HOME ONEIDA http://www.lastingmemories.com/stephanie-m-palmer
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019