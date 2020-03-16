|
|
Canastota: Stephen Stout age 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 14, 2020, at 12:17 pm, at Crouse Memorial Hospital in Syracuse.Steve’s family will gather privately to honor their loved one. There will be no public calling hours. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Steve’s family entrusted his care and final wishes to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Madison. To offer a condolence or share a memory, please visit: paulfuneralhome.net
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020