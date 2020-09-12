1/
Steven Frederick VanSlyke
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ONEIDA- It is with great sadness that the family of Steven Frederick Van Slyke, age 68, announces his passing. Steven passed away suddenly on Aug. 25, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y. Steven was born in Little Falls, N.Y., on Jan. 20, 1952 and resided in Oneida County. Steven is preceded in death by his parents, Ramon and Barbara Van Slyke; and his brother, Eric Van Slyke. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Jennifer (Mark) Kozak; grandchildren, Hannah Rae Van Slyke, Leila Kozak and Katelyn Kozak; brother, Gary Van Slyke; and nephews, Adam Van Slyke and Eric Van Slyke. After high school Steven served in the Army. Many will remember Steven as an avid couponer. He contributed to his local community and provided care packages for our service men and women overseas through couponing. Due to the pandemic and Steven’s immediate family are currently out of state, a memorial has not been set up at this time. Family members and friends will be notified when a memorial has been scheduled in the future. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation and thanks to his close friend of many years, Donald Angell for his continued support and assistance in our absence. We would also like to thank Upstate University Hospital for the special care they provided him. Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida. To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/steven-frederick-van-slyke

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home
322 Washington Ave
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2650
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved