ONEIDA- It is with great sadness that the family of Steven Frederick Van Slyke, age 68, announces his passing. Steven passed away suddenly on Aug. 25, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y. Steven was born in Little Falls, N.Y., on Jan. 20, 1952 and resided in Oneida County. Steven is preceded in death by his parents, Ramon and Barbara Van Slyke; and his brother, Eric Van Slyke. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Jennifer (Mark) Kozak; grandchildren, Hannah Rae Van Slyke, Leila Kozak and Katelyn Kozak; brother, Gary Van Slyke; and nephews, Adam Van Slyke and Eric Van Slyke. After high school Steven served in the Army. Many will remember Steven as an avid couponer. He contributed to his local community and provided care packages for our service men and women overseas through couponing. Due to the pandemic and Steven’s immediate family are currently out of state, a memorial has not been set up at this time. Family members and friends will be notified when a memorial has been scheduled in the future. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation and thanks to his close friend of many years, Donald Angell for his continued support and assistance in our absence. We would also like to thank Upstate University Hospital for the special care they provided him. Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida. To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/steven-frederick-van-slyke