Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
Steven J. Colella

Steven J. Colella Obituary
ONEIDASteven J. Colella, 64, of Washington Avenue, died Sunday evening, June 16, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his children following an illness.Born in Syracuse on March 11, 1955, he was the son of Samuel and Shirley Hatch Colella. Steven was a lifelong resident of Oneida and a graduate of Oneida High School. He was a beloved father and grandfather.Prior to his retirement due to disability, Steven was employed by Barrier Windows as an installer. He was an avid and passionate golfer up until the time of his illness. Steven was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church.Surviving are; one daughter and son-in-law, Tamara and Rob Fox of Oneida; two sons and daughters-in-law, Nick and Rachael Colella of Virginia and Matthew and Breanna Colella of Sherrill; five grandchildren, Cameron Fox, Caiden Fox, Blake Colella, Quinn Colella and Landon Colella; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Susan and Terry Finch of South Carolina and Sandra and Steve Retford of Florida; one brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Faye Colella of Alabama and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Samuel and Shirley Colella.Funeral services will be held 2PM Saturday, June 22, 2019, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida with the Reverend Deacon James Chappell, officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 12-2PM Saturday, prior to the funeral service. Contributions may be made to the , 6725 Lyons Street, East Syracuse, NY 13057. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/steven-j-colella
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 18, 2019
