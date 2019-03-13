|
|
KNOXBORO: Stinius "Stretch" Dahl, II, 88 of Knoxboro, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Katherine Luther Nursing Home in Clinton.He was born May 7, 1930 in Utica, a son of Stinius and Burnice M. Brownell Dahl, and was a graduate of Madison High School and SUNY, Morrisville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Engineers, having served from 1951 to 1953 in the Korean Conflict. "Stretch" had been a television technician at Cunningham's, and later was a metal worker at Chicago Pneumatic in Utica until retiring.He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and the Masonic Lodge.Surviving are his children, Jensine (Vince) Flores, Darla Dahl, Debra Fields, Tammy (Don) Caswell, Stinius. (Alice) Dahl, III, Steven (Christine) Dahl and Timothy Dahl; grandchildren, Christopher Dahl, Lloyd V., Jr and Jason (Sarah) Flores, Joshua and Tabitha Fields, Emily Caswell and Zachary Dahl; great-grandchildren, Christian Dahl and Rhiannon Dahl, Casey Flores, Kate Parker Flores, McKinley Grace Flores and Elyse Jensine Flores.In keeping with his wishes, there are no services or calling hours.Interment is private at the convenience of his family.
