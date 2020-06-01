“I, Susan Burke, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at age 77. Because I am one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and plan to have a resurrection to a beautiful earthly home and in perfect health, I will be planning to see most of you dear friends and loved ones there – don’t let me down. I leave behind a whole slew of friends and family and I love you all.”Susan enjoyed many highlights to her life. Among them were cooking for friends and family, digging in her flower garden, caring for her children and parents, and most important to her, telling everyone she could about her God Jehovah and the wonderful hope for the future that she looked forward to.Susan married Elmer Combs on December 27, 1960. While married they had six children. On September 27, 1972, she married Byron Burke and they had one son. Surviving are her children, Todd (Michele) Combs of Canastota , Troy (Susan) Combs of Oneida, Chad (Jamie) Combs of Verona, Jason Combs and Timothy Combs, both of Sherrill, Jacki Combs of Rochester and Benjamin (Oakley) Burke of Verona; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; her sisters, Sally Eastman of Canastota and Sandrea (John) Draper of Winterhaven, FL; her brother, Joel (Sarah) Rauscher of Canastota; one sister-in-law, Nancy Rauscher of Reno, NV. Susan was pre-deceased by her parents, Marvin and Jane Rauscher; a brother, Steven Rauscher; and her loving husband, Byron Burke.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be made in Valley View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., Oneida.“If a man dies, can he live again? I will wait all the days of my compulsory service until my relief comes. You will call, and I will answer you. You will long for the work of your hands.” - Job 14:14, 15.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-burke
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.