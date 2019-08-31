|
VERONA: Susan M. French, 75, of Station Street, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at home after a lengthy illness.Born in Syracuse on March 28, 1944, she was the daughter of Harriet and George Grimshaw. A resident of the area since the early 1970’s, Susan was educated in Florida. She married Charles French in Sherrill on June 19, 1975.Prior to her retirement due to medical issues, Susan was employed by the Extended Care Facility as a nurse. She was of the Presbyterian faith and a member of the Verona Presbyterian Church. Susan enjoyed her church and always did as much for them as she could and loved her three.Surviving besides her husband Charles are: one daughter, Michelle Fontane of the Mohawk Valley area; one son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Susan Holmes of Delphi Falls; two grandchildren, Kyle Holmes and McKenzie Holmes; one sister-in-law and her husband, Alice and Andy Busby of Utah; one brother-in-law and his wife, Lex and Ethel French of Clay; several siblings and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Richard Grimshaw and George Grimshaw.Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Saturday (September 7, 2019) from the Verona Presbyterian Church, corner of Main Street and Rock Road, Verona, with the Reverend Peg Ward, officiating. Contributions may be made to the , c/o Heart Gifts P.O. Box 7, East Syracuse, NY 13057 or to the , 6390 Fly Road, East Syracuse, NY 13057. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-m-french
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019