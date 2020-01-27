|
|
Sylvia J. Bryant, 82, of Elizabeth St., Peterboro, NY, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Oneida Healthcare Center.She was born February 25, 1937 in Rome, NY a daughter of Thomas K. and Jesse M. Tucker Anderson. She was a graduate of Morrisville High School, SUNY, Morrisville and received her Bachelor’s degree from Jersey City (NJ) State College. Sylvia was an elementary school teacher at P.S. #14 in Jersey City, NJ until retiring. She married Charles F. Bryant who predeceased her. She had a talent for cooking and baking, creating wonderful meals and treats for her family. She spent her leisure time quilting, and in past years enjoyed golfing and bowling.Sylvia was a member of the Peterboro United Methodist Church.Surviving are her children, Charles F., Jr. and Pamela Bryant of Winter Haven, FL; Kenneth M. and Doreen Bryant of Cresskill, NJ; and Timothy A. Bryant of Syracuse; eight grandchildren, Girard, Consuela, Darelene, Dakota, Kourtnaey, Rashad, Theron and Tayte; nine great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Barbara Anderson of Canastota; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas and Robert Anderson.Memorial Services will be held at 11am on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Peterboro United Methodist Church.Interment is private at the convenience of her family.There are no calling hours.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/sylvia-j-bryant
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020