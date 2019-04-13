|
|
Vernon - T. Paul Fazio, age 61, of State Rt. 5 went to be with the Lord early Saturday morning April 13, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5:00 -8:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. Paul’s funeral service will be Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at the New Beginnings Community Church, 227 Genesee Street, Wampsville, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com A full obituary will be in Tuesday’s paper.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019