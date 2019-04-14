|
Vernon- T. Paul Fazio, age 61, of State Rt. 5 went to be with the Lord early Saturday morning April 13, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.Paul was born on December 9, 1957 in Oneonta, New York a son of the late Jerome and Donna (Goetcheus) Fazio and was a graduate of Greene Central High School.On August 16, 1980 Paul and Deborah “Deb” Carlin were united in marriage in Greene, New York and have shared this loving vow of over thirty-eight years together.Paul was a talented musician who enjoyed playing guitar and the mandolin. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed camping and kayaking with his family.He had a successful house painting business in the Syracuse area for many years.Paul was an active member of New Beginnings Community Church of Wampsville.Surviving are his wife, Deb Fazio, three children and their spouses, Reed (Handan) Fazio of Coatesville, PA, Colin (Morgan) Fazio of Chittenango, Bryanna (Matt) Fulghum of Seattle, three beloved grandchildren, Ezra, Everett and Kai, six siblings and their spouses, Kim (Tanya) of NC, Jerry (Michelle) of NC, William (Carol) of Ohio, Angelina (Randy) of NC, Marie (Dan) of NJ and Jeanette (Joe) of NC, mother-in-law, Sue Cook, three sisters-in-law and their spouses, Terri (Jeff), Cathy (Bob) and Susan (Brian), and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5:00 -8:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. Paul’s funeral service will be Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at the New Beginnings Community Church, 227 Genesee Street, Wampsville, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care. http://www.lastingmemories.com/t-paul-fazio
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019