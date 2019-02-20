CANASTOTA . . .Tana A. D’Amico, 89, of New Boston Street, Canastota, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Crouse Community Center, Morrisville, following a lengthy illness.She was born on February 22, 1929, in Castiglione, Sicily, Italy, the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Anna (Spadaro) Milana. Tana spent her early years in Sicily, attending school there. She has lived in Canastota since 1958.She was a cook at the former White Elephant Restaurant in Canastota for more than 20 years, retiring in 1991.Tana enjoyed playing cards with friends, gardening, canning, cooking, baking, knitting, crocheting, sewing, watching SU Basketball and her grandchildren’s sporting events, and spending time with her family.She was a member of St. Agatha’s Church in Canastota, the Altar Rosary Society, and was an Adorer at the Perpetual Adoration Chapel.Tana married Alfred P. D’Amico on April 30, 1958, in Castiglione, Sicily. Alfred died on April 17, 1972.Surviving are: one son and daughter-in-law, Salvatore and Diana D’Amico of Canastota; two daughters and a son-in-law, Ann Marie and John Popple of Canastota, and Tina D’Amico (Ed Halbig) of Syracuse; five grandchildren, Allison and John Popple, Lisa, Megan, and Sammy D’Amico; one great grandson, Jameson Graham; four sisters-in-law, Maria Milana of Catania, Sicily, Victoria Milana of Lyon, France, Angela Milana of Canastota, and Estelle Patane of Canastota; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins, including Francesco “Frank” and Kara Milana of Oneida. Tana was predeceased by four brothers, Anzelmo Milana, Ciccino Milana, Giovanni Milana, and Angelo Milana.Tana’s family would like to thank the staff at the Hazel Carpenter Adult Home, and Crouse Community for the wonderful care she received.Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St. Agatha’s Church, 329 N. Peterboro Street, Canastota, where a funeral mass will be held. The Rev. Stephen P. Wirkes, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Agatha’s Cemetery, Canastota. At Tana’s request there will be no calling hours, however the family will greet friends in the Church Parish Center at a luncheon following the mass. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In her memory, contributions may be made to St. Agatha’s Church, 329 N. Peterboro Street, Canastota, NY 13032, with envelopes available at the church. J. HOMER BALL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota A Trust 100 Family Owned Funeral Home http://www.lastingmemories.com/tana-a-damico Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary