TERRANCE J. DOYLE

TERRANCE J. DOYLE Obituary
EARLVILLE - Terrance J. Doyle, 60, of Earlville, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Valley View Manor Nursing Home.In keeping with Terry's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and interment will be private.Contributions to the Earlville Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 88, Earlville, NY 13332. Arrangements Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc. œ
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019
