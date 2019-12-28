Home

Michael E Brown Funeral Services Llc
2333 Fenner Rd
Cazenovia, NY 13035
315-655-4615
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Terry Lynn DeKing

Terry Lynn DeKing Obituary
Terry Lynn DeKing, 59, of Rome formerly of Cazenovia, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Rome Memorial Hospital. Terry was born in Oneida to Russell and Jennie Snyder DeKing, Jr. and was a graduate of Cazenovia High School in 1978. Terry was employed with Larkin Farms in Fenner for 35 years and enjoyed fishing.Terry is survived by his siblings, Lelah Phillips of Canastota, Marvin DeKing of Cazenovia, Diane (Harold) Baker of Utah, Nancy (Paul Gloska) Tanner of Chittenango, Rickey (Sandra) DeKing of Cazenovia, Frank (Joanne) DeKing of Kirkville, Gilbert (Jill) DeKing of Cazenovia, Marion (Walt) Stokes of Morrisville and Russell DeKing, III of Morrisville; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Terry was predeceased by his sister, Joann Daley.A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. To leave a message of sympathy for the DeKing family, please visit www.michaelebrownfuneralservices.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/terry-lynn-deking
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
