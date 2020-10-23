1/1
Thelma Miller
Thelma M. Miller, age 93, of the Town of Lee, passed away peacefully at home on October 23, 2020. Thelma was born in Canastota, NY on June 30, 1927 to the late Otto and Mildred Modix Seamon and educated in the Stockbridge Schools. On April 18, 1960, she was united in marriage to Jack R. Miller in Winchester, VA; a blessed union of 32 years until his passing on August 12, 1992. Thelma worked for Oneida limited for many years. Thelma loved to crochet, tend to her flower garden and listen to country music. Thelma is survived by her two daughters, Sharon (John) Ansonia of Oneida, Shelia (James) Lazenby of Rome; three sons, Ernest (Ronda) Weismore of Oneida, Kenneth (Nancy) Weismore of Blossvale, and Robert (Effie) Weismore of Syracuse; 17 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; 19 great, great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Robert Weismore in 1980; one sister; and seven brothers. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 2 PM at the Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 12 Noon until 2 PM prior to the funeral. Those attending are required to have a face covering and adhere to the social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, New York 13413. Please offer online condolences at: www.BarryFuneralHome.com.www.BarryFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/thelma-m-miller

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barry Funeral Home
807 W Chestnut St
Rome, NY 13440
(315) 337-0055
