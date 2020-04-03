|
|
Deansboro – Theodore A. Knutti, Jr., 60, passed away unexpectedly on April 1, 2020.Ted was born January 10, 1960, in Hamilton, a son of the late Theodore and Kay (Johnson) Knutti, and graduated from Waterville Central School. He was married to Bonnie Leuenberger on July 23, 1983. They shared many happy years together and will always have great memories from summers at their camp on Oneida Lake with their Lewis Point Camp Family. Ted was a connoisseur of good food. He could be found making the rounds at all his favorite diners and restaurants and looked forward to seeing his Michael T’s family. For not being a cat-lover, he sure did love his cats, especially Rudi Knutti, and would tell anyone willing to listen all about them. Ted was a huge sports fan, especially basketball, and enjoyed going to the kids’ games. He was like a big kid himself and loved to play with the“big boy toys” at Slate Hill Constructors, where he was a heavy equipment operator.His family is grateful to them for making his work fun again! Ted will be remembered for his big heart and giving nature. You could call him anytime and he would be there in an instant to help.He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Nicole Knutti of Deansboro; his beloved granddaughters, Charlee and Peyton, with another one on the way; his four brothers and their wives, William and Barbara of SC, Robert and Jackie of VA, David and Sharon of Deansboro, and James of Deansboro; his sister and brother-in-law, Deborah and Mark Taylor of Deansboro; his in-laws, Warner and Donna Leuenberger; lots of nieces, nephews and extended family; and all of his friends who were like family as well.There will be a Celebration of Ted’s Life which will be announced in the future by Owens-Pavlot& Rogers Funeral Service of Clinton. Please share your memories with the family at owenspavlotrogers.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/theodore-a-knutti-jr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020