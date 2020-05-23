Theodore Bernhardt
CHITTENANGO . . . Theodore “Ted” Bernhardt, 78, of Chittenango, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Chittenango, following a lengthy illness.He was born on May 19, 1941, in Syracuse, the son of the late Theodore and Margaret (Wrisler) Bernhardt.Ted spent her early years in Syracuse, graduating from North High School. He lived in N. Syracuse for many years, and in Chittenango since 1987.He worked many years for A.C. Wagner & Sons, general contractors in Liverpool, retiring in 1986. He previously owned and operated The Red Snapper Restaurant in Syracuse, and had also worked at Crucible Industries.Surviving are: his longtime companion, Beverly Harris of Chittenango, and her daughter, Vicki Harris of Jamesville; two sons, Dylan and Tim; grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Spara; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins, including a special niece, Linda Sokolauiski. Ted was predeceased by one brother, Robert; and five sisters, Betty, Laura, Catherine, Margaret, and Rose.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services will be private. Burial will be in Whitelaw Cemetery, Canastota. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In his memory, contributions may be made to Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association, Inc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/theodore-bernhardt

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. Homer Ball Funeral Home
201 James St
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-2294
