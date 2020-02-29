Home

Madison: Theodore J. (Ted) Tubbs, 86, passed away peacefully away at his home with his loving family by his side on Saturday, February 29, 2020.Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at a time to be announced in the Spring, in the Madison Village Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Madison. To offer condolences or share a memory of Ted, please visit Paulfuneralhome.net.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020
