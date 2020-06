Or Copy this URL to Share

A Celebration of Life for Theodore “Ted” Knutti, who died April 1, 2020, will be held at 2pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Jesse’s Place, 7250 Shanley Road, Deansboro. Masks are required.



