Thomas A. Darling, 74, of 3310 Simmons Road, Vernon Center, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Oneida Healthcare, following an apparent heart attack at his home.He was born on March 25, 1944, in Rome, the son of the late James and Wilhelma (Haggerty) Darling.Tom spent his early years in Taberg and Camden, attending schools there. He later lived in Clockville most of his life, and has lived in Vernon Center for the past 12 years.He worked on the Harlow Smith Farm in Clockville for many years, retiring several years ago.Tom enjoyed fishing, playing horseshoes, baseball, and dice games, as well as spending time with his family and friends.Surviving are: his companion, Claudia (Peckham) Abrams; many step-children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; three brothers, Edward Darling of Maryland, James Darling of Taberg, and Frank Darling of Rome; two sisters, Jane White of Taberg, and Mary Liphart of Camden; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Tom was predeceased three brothers, Leonard, Lloyd, and Bill Darling; and three sisters, Marilyn Catello, Blanche Grinder, and Darlene Foster.His family will greet friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. At Tom's request, there will be no funeral service.