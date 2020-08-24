MUNNSVILLE- Thomas A. VanRiper, 83, of East Hill Road, passed away on Aug. 21, 2020, in Oneida Health, where he had been a patient for the past ten days. Born in Syracuse on Jan. 19, 1937, Thomas was the son of Alfred and Kathryn Webster VanRiper. A lifelong resident of the area, Thomas attended Canastota Central School. He married Kathryn Kingston of Sylvan Beach on April 23, 1969, enjoying a marriage that spanned over 51 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, Thomas was employed with the Madison County Highway Department where he worked as a heavy equipment operator and Bachman-Jacks as a fleet manager. He also had a side chimney business. Thomas loved spending time with his family and friends. He was of the Protestant faith. Surviving alongside his wife Kathryn are, two sons, Thomas G. VanRiper of Blossvale and Todd (Deborah) VanRiper of Kentucky; one daughter, Kelly (Jim) Yanacsek of South Carolina; one grandchild, Daniel VanRiper; one sister, Viola Davis of Tennessee; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Richard and Alfred VanRiper; a sister, Martha VanRiper; and a nephew, Charles Schmidtka. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, 260 Main St., Oneida with the Reverend Michael Usborne officiating. Friends may call to the funeral home, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Interment, with military honors, will take place in Valley View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to his daughter’s charity Catawba Junction Wildlife, 4731 Cureton Ferry Road, Catawba, S.C., 29704. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
