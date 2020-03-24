Home

Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
31 Cedar St
Morrisville, NY 13408
315-684-9262
Thomas H. Clark Jr.


1950 - 2020
Thomas H. Clark Jr. Obituary
Thomas H. Clark, Jr., 69, of Landon Rd., Eaton, NY, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville.Due to current health concerns, NYS and CDC directives, a memorial service will be held at the West Eaton Baptist Church at a later date.Interment will be in the Eaton Village Cemetery at the convenience of his family.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020
