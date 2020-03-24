|
Thomas H. Clark, Jr., 69, of Landon Rd., Eaton, NY, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville.Due to current health concerns, NYS and CDC directives, a memorial service will be held at the West Eaton Baptist Church at a later date.Interment will be in the Eaton Village Cemetery at the convenience of his family.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020