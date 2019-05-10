|
|
NAPLES, FL-Thomas J. Matthews, 53, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Naples Community Hospital, Naples, Florida after a sudden illness.Born in Washington, D.C. on November 7, 1965, Tom was the son of Ann and Bill Matthews and lived in Oneida, NY for over thirty years, until moving to Naples. He attended Oneida High School, graduated from Blair Academy in the Class of 1984 and earned a B.A. in Economics from Utica College, Class of 1993. Tom loved travel, scuba diving off the Florida Keys, and took part in an archeological dig in Egypt. He enjoyed investing in the stock market and became a self-taught day-trader. Tom will be remembered as a loving uncle to his niece Emmy and her labrador retriever, Scout, as well as for the many lasting friendships he made throughout his life. He was a kind-hearted soul who saw the best in everyone.Tom is survived by his parents of Naples, his sister Judy Lloyd, brother-in-law, Ted Lloyd and niece, Emmy Lloyd, all of Philadelphia. Friends may call at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc, 260 Main Street, Oneida on Wednesday, May 22nd, from 2pm-4pm. Interment will be made in Glenwood Cemetery. Contributions, in Tom’s memory, may be made to Wanderers Rest Humane Association, Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032.To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean, com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-j-matthews-1
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 11, 2019