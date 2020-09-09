Thomas J. Vollmer, age 63, of Dundee, NY passed away Sunday, September 6th, 2020. Tom was born on December 31, 1956 in Syracuse, NY the son of Stanley and Joan (Oswald) Vollmer. He resided in Verona, NY for 32 years graduating from VVS High School. He then moved to Penn Yan NY where he owned and operated the NAPA Auto Parts store for 14 years along with his family and faithful K-9 companion Otis. His employees were his extended family and his customers were his friends. Tom lived a fulfilling and godly life by contributing to his church and community. His greatest joy was time spent with his family while camping, boating, traveling, and enjoying sporting/racing events. Throughout his illness of pancreatic cancer, he strove to stay strong by living, loving, and laughing every day with his devoted wife and son. Thomas is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cynthia L. (Crumb) Vollmer; sons, Jay Vollmer, Phillip Vollmer, and Matthew Vollmer; siblings Candy (David) Byerly, Sherrie (Rocky) Woodard, Stephan (Toni)Vollmer, and Paul (Lynn) Vollmer, two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 pm on Sunday, September 13th, 2020 at 94 Seneca St., Dundee. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Monday, September 14th, 2020 at 2pm at the Penn Yan United Methodist Church, 166 Main St., Penn Yan, NY 14527 and can be viewed on Facebook Live Stream. Those in attendance are asked to observe social distancing guide lines and to a face mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Thomas' name to Family Life Network of Bath, NY, Thrive to Survive Cancer Support of Geneva or Yates Co. Humane Society Memories of Thomas may be shared with his family and friends at townsendwoodzinger.com