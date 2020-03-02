|
|
Thomas M. McDermott 71 of Mount Olive, Alabama died February 13, 2020 at the University of Alabama Medical Center. Born in Oneida on April 6, 1948 he was the son of Frederick R. McDermott and Catherine McDermott of Sherrill. Tom attended Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central School class of 1966. Tom worked in the transportation section of ARC in Utica, NY. He also served as a police officer in the Village of Vernon, NY for a number of years. He was last employed as a tractor trailer driver for Shaw Carpet Company in Georgia. Tom is survived by his loving companion Nancy Dismukes of Mt. Olive, Alabama, his mother Catherine McDermott of Sherrill, a daughter Darlene of Oneida, a son Michael and grandson Brandon of Chickamauga, GA, sister Margaret Strong of LaFayette, NY, sister Janice Hudson of Oneida, NY and brother Brian of Lewisburg, PA.There are no calling hours or services. Graveside services will be held at a time to be announced in the spring. Memorial contributions in memory of Thomas may be sent to Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, One Children's Circle, Syracuse, NY 13210. http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-m-mcdermott
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020