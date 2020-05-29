CANASTOTA - Thomas P. Alicandro, Sr., 97, Lamb Avenue, died Thursday afternoon, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.Born in Utica, on September 29, 1922, he was the son of Frank and Theresa Tianello Alicandro. A resident of Canastota since the age of five years, Tom was a graduate of Canastota High school and served with the United States Marine Corps, in the Pacific Theatre, during World War II, being awarded two Bronze Stars. He married Justine M. Veturine in Canastota on February 7, 1948. Justine died on October 25, 2017.Prior to his retirement in 1985, with twenty-five years of service, Tom was employed with Carrier Corporation and previously had been employed with Henney Motors, formerly located in Canastota.He was a communicant of St. Agatha’s Church, a long time member of the Canastota Lions Club, the Canastota Civic Club, the American Legion, Charles Miller Post #140, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #600, the Marine Corps League, a life member of the Knights of Columbus, E. Bart Hanifin Council # 473 and enjoyed golf.Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Daniel Brown of Canastota; his son and daughter-in-law, Thomas P. and Eileen Alicandro, Jr of Selkirk; his five grandchildren, Michelle (Jeff) Lawrence, Lara (Mitchell) Katz, Nicole Brown, Patrick Alicandro and Danielle Brown; four great-grandchildren, Natalie Rissman, Jackson Katz, Olivia Katz, and Ellie Lawrence; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four sisters, Victoria Soriano, Mary Riva, Nancy Mullen and Josephine Alexander and one brother, Dominic Alicandro.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately from St. Agatha’s Church, for immediate family only. Interment, with full military honors, will be made in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to Greater Lenox Ambulance Corps, Box 382, Canastota, NY 13032. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www. campbell-dean.com CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-p-alicandro-sr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 29 to May 31, 2020.