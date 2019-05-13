|
Thomas R. Conley, age 65, passed away Saturday morning May 11, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.He is survived by his loving wife, of forty one years, Phyllis M. Conley and their three children; Alana (Francis) Jareo, Adams Center, Joshua (Emilie) Conley, Lorraine and Jacob Conley, Adams; their four grandchildren Michael and Joseph Jareo and Liam and Owen Conley, his siblings Robert Conley (Delaware), Patrick Conley (Verona), Mary Conley (North Carolina), Shiela Thorpe (Sherrill) and Lisa Bridger (Sherrill).He is predeceased by his brother Michael Conley (Ohio) and sisters Jane Drake, Catherine Durant and Barbara Sheehan (all of Sherrill).Tom was born on July 24, 1953 in Oneida, New York to Robert J. and Katherine (Zuegg) Conley. He graduated from Vernon-Verona Sherrill High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force serving 20 active years and retiring in 1992 at the rank of Master Sergeant. He took great pride in the service he gave to his country. His leadership, discipline, and knowledge were vital in overseeing the direction of million dollar renovations; enhancing the lives of both the enlisted and officer families. Duty assignments included Newfoundland, South Carolina, Alaska, Montana, England, New Hampshire, and North Carolina.After retiring he was employed by the Unites States Postal Service in Watertown as a city carrier. Promoted to be the Postmaster of Lorraine and then Postmaster of Pierrepont Manor where he retired in September of 2014. He enjoyed the community relationships he built and always wore a smile and “whistled” while he worked.Passions in life were his grandchildren visiting “PaPa’s Lagoon”, spending time with family, reading, hunting, playing cards with best friends Dave and Sue Ross, golfing, croquet, cribbage, wine making and baking (known for his banana muffins and cinnamon rolls).Services will be held on Friday, May 17th at St. Cecilia’s Church, Adams at 11 am. Father Martin Cline will give his final farewell and help him meet the “SPIRIT IN THE SKY”. Burial will follow @ St. Cecilia’s Cemetery in Henderson.Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NYDonations can be made to St. Cecilia’s Church 17 Grove St., Adams NY 13605.Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-r-conley
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 14, 2019