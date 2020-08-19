1/1
Thomas R. Hilliker
1968 - 2020
SHERRILL- Thomas R. Hilliker, 51, East Campbell Avenue, diedunexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in St. Joseph’s Hospital,Syracuse, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oneida, on Sept. 28, 1968; he was the son of Thomas and Mary Flanagan Hilliker. A resident of Sherrill for the past 15 years, moving from Canastota, Tom was a graduate of Canastota High School. He married Stacy Cassell in Whitelaw, on July 10, 1999. Tom was employed with Owl Wire Company. He loved Syracuse basketball so much that he became an usher at the Carrier Dome for many years and had a passion for collectibles, old Ford cars and trucks, smoking meat, the Grateful Dead, Oneida Lake, and OBX. Halloween will never be the same! Surviving besides his wife, Stacy, are his son, Matthew Hilliker; his mother, Mary Taber; his sister, Theresa Murray; and his niece and nephew,Emily Lo Jacono and Sean Murray. He was predeceased by his father, Thomas and his beloved pet dog, Liberty. Tom was a wonderful and caring husband, father, son, brother, and uncle to many. He will be truly missed but never forgotten. Raise a Kraker and keep on truckin’. Funeral services will be held 6 p.m., Monday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota, with the Reverend Michael Usborne, officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home, 4 to 6 p.m., prior to the funeral. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to Wanderers Rest, Box 535, Canastota, N.Y., 13032 or the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, Manley Fieldhouse, Syracuse, N.Y., 13244. To leave of message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-r-hilliker

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
August 19, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Toms passing. I knew Tom through the automobile and petroliana hobbies. A great guy who will be missed in both. My sincere condolences to Toms family and friends.
Ed in NJ
Ed
Acquaintance
