ONEIDA - Thomas R. Rapasadi, 55, Lake Road, died Friday, June 19, 2020, in the Town of Osceola, while visiting, after being stricken with a coronary attack.Born in Oneida, on February 28, 1965, he was the son of Sam P. and Sylvia Turner Rapasadi. A lifelong resident of the area, Tom was a graduate of Canastota High School.Tom owned and operated Rapasadi Fence Company and prior to establishing the company, he was employed with Butler Fence and Atlas Fence. He enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, all terrain vehicles and just about anything that had a motor or a set of wheels.Surviving are his son, Michael B. Rapasadi and his fiancée, Christina Oaster of Canastota; his mother, Sylvia Rapasadi of Canastota; Tom’s companion, Tricia Pardy of Oneida; his three sisters, Ann Rice of Camden, Lori (Paul) Abt and Brenda(Brian Lamaitis) Rapasadi, all of Chittenango; his two brothers, Isadore P. (Ann) Rapasadi and Michael J. (Cindy) Rapasadi of Houston, Texas; his four bull dogs, Basil, Meatball, Sissy and Sam; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., Canastota. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-r-rapasadi
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.