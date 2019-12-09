|
|
Thomas Robert Wesseldine, 74 formally of Durhamville, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 25, 2019. Thomas was proceeded in death by his father Robert and mother Roberta. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Prudy, his four children, Tina, Thomas, Tisha, and Tennille, 11 siblings, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Memorial services will be held at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-robert-wesseldine
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019