|
|
CANASTOTA- Thomas S. Stanton, 51, North Court Street, died early Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019, in the Upstate University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, where he had been a medical patient for the past three weeks, following an extended illness.Born in Oneida, on November 7, 1967, he was the son of Thomas R. and Merry Lynne Prophet Stanton. A lifelong resident of the Oneida area, Tom was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1985.Prior to his retirement, due to a disabling illness, Tom was employed with the Stickley, Audi and Company Furniture for twenty-seven years and had previously been employed with Nye Automotive and Hershey Ice Cream. He had a passion for building high performance engines and running race cars and drag racers, as long it went fast. His interests included his Chevrolet Nova and Chevelle which satisfied the need for speed. Tom also enjoyed cooking, grilling and spending time with his family and friends.Surviving are his mother, Merry Lynn Stanton of Oneida; his sister and brother-in-law, Lori and Joe Strong of Oneida; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Sunday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida with the Reverend James Chappell, officiating. Interment service will be held 10 AM, Monday in Glenwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 3-7 PM, Saturday.To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-s-stanton
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 13, 2019