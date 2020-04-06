Home

Paul Funeral Home
10426 Church Street
Brookfield, NY 13314
(315) 899-7799
Thomas W. Owen Obituary
Brookfield: Thomas W. Owen, 73, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Due to the current health situation, his family will hold a private viewing with burial to follow in Brookfield Rural Cemetery. A public celebration of Tom’s Life will be held at a future date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Brookfield. To offer a condolence or share a memory, please visit: paulfuneralhome .net
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2020
