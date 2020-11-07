CANASTOTA- Thomas William Crouch, 70, of Canastota, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 with his family by his side. Tom was known for his hard work making a career as an electrician in the area. Although his friends will tell you he took pride and was knowledgeable in many trades. He was well respected, greatly loved and will be sadly missed. We will always remember his smile, laugh and sarcastic jokes. He was predeceased by his beloved longtime friends, Tom “Chip” Hollingsworth and Harold Grant. Thomas is survived by his daughters, Jaymi Martin of Beckley, W.Va., Shanti Crouch of Oneida, and Stevie Lynn Guy of Canastota; his longtime companion, Kathy Garrison of Canastota; and eight grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service is forthcoming and will be coordinated by the family. Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida has care of arrangements. Condolences can be offered at www.coolican-mcsweeney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-william-crouch