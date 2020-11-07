1/1
Thomas William Crouch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CANASTOTA- Thomas William Crouch, 70, of Canastota, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 with his family by his side. Tom was known for his hard work making a career as an electrician in the area. Although his friends will tell you he took pride and was knowledgeable in many trades. He was well respected, greatly loved and will be sadly missed. We will always remember his smile, laugh and sarcastic jokes. He was predeceased by his beloved longtime friends, Tom “Chip” Hollingsworth and Harold Grant. Thomas is survived by his daughters, Jaymi Martin of Beckley, W.Va., Shanti Crouch of Oneida, and Stevie Lynn Guy of Canastota; his longtime companion, Kathy Garrison of Canastota; and eight grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service is forthcoming and will be coordinated by the family. Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida has care of arrangements. Condolences can be offered at www.coolican-mcsweeney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-william-crouch

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home
322 Washington Ave
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2650
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved