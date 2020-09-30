Oneida-Timothy A. Spaulding, age 69, of Middle Road passed away peacefully Monday evening September 28, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on April 17, 1951 in Oneida, New York a son of Kenneth Spaulding and Glenn and Joyce (Viele) Garrett and was a graduate of Holland Patent High School. Tim was employed for over twenty-five years for Oneida Limited and was a parts clerk for Estes Trucking Company. On September 14, 2002 Tim and Elizabeth (Betty) Learned were united in marriage in Canastota, New York. In his spare time Tim enjoyed spending time with his family and friends spreading his infectious laughter. He could be found at his Lewis Point Camp with his canine companion Malibu enjoying the little things. His hobbies included fast cars, fast trucks, drag racing and fishing. Surviving are his wife Elizabeth “Betty’ Spaulding, son Timothy (Amie) Spaulding, daughter Ashley Learned, brother Greg Garrett (Kristen Wilcox), sister Anne (Henry) Paprocki, grandchildren; Brittnee Warren, Kayla Warren, Cassidy Thorton, Kyle Gloska, Aiden Spaulding and three great grandchildren. Tim was predeceased by his brothers Paul Garrett, Neil Garrett, David Spaulding, daughter Heather (Spaulding) Warren and grandson Kody Gloska. Special thank you to Dr. James Vanderhoof and the icu unit at Oneida Hospital. Celebration of Life to be had at later date and private burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.commaleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/timothy-a-spaulding