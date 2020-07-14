1/
Timothy Furner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy E. Furner, 67, of Fayette St., Earlville, NY, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Oneida Healthcare Center.Friends are invited to call at the First Baptist Church, 9 West Main St., Earlville on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 11am to 1pm, immediately followed by a memorial service at 1pm and interment in the Earlville Cemetery.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
3 Preston St
Earlville, NY 13332
(315) 691-2462
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved