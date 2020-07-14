Timothy Furner

Timothy E. Furner, 67, of Fayette St., Earlville, NY, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Oneida Healthcare Center.Friends are invited to call at the First Baptist Church, 9 West Main St., Earlville on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 11am to 1pm, immediately followed by a memorial service at 1pm and interment in the Earlville Cemetery.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com