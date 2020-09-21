1/1
Timothy Landers
CANASTOTA –Timothy A. Landers, 50, Prospect Street, died Friday, September 18, 2020.Born in Oneida, on April 5, 1970, he was the son of Bernard and Diane Hollingsworth Landers. A lifelong resident of this area, Tim was a graduate of Stockbridge Valley High School and attended Alfred State College.Tim was employed with the Willowbank Company, LLC of Syracuse as a property manager, also assisted at the Owera Vineyards of Cazenovia. At one time of his life, he was the proud owned of Landers Lawn Care and Landscaping. Tim enjoyed golfing and fishing.Surviving are his two sons, Kody A. Landers and Cory M. Landers, both of Waterville; his fiancée, Sheri Rousseau of Canastota; his mother and step-father, Diane (Landers) Mitchell and Otto Mitchell of Oneida; his brothers and their wives, Kyle R. and Linda Landers of Tucson, Arizona and Daniel T. and Lori Mitchell of Oneida; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Bernard A. Landers on September 11, 1987.Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be made in Stockbridge Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/timothy-landers

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
