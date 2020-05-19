Timothy M. Garrett
Timothy M. Garrett, 59, of Reservoir Rd., Morrisville, NY, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home.He was born January 6, 1961 in Hamilton, NY a son of the late Robert and Eunice Helmes Garrett and was a Special Education graduate of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School. Tim enjoyed music and dancing, eating, collecting stuffed animals, taking trips to WalMart and fishing. He loved watching John Wayne movies, the Andy Griffith show and older TV sitcoms.Surviving are his loving foster family, Darlene and John Leuenberger of Morrisville; James Nazel of Morrisville; Jessica Winchell and Katelyn Edwards of Oneida; Rosemary and James March of Munnsville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Ann and Dan Ventimiglia of Whitesboro; Kathleen and David “Doc” Upcraft of Waterville; many, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Rick Garrett; and Elizabeth Kemph, his wonderful foster mother.Private services will be held at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville with interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Oneida.“We love you Timmy, until we meet again” Mom and JohnTo send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/timothy-m-garrett

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 19 to May 21, 2020.
