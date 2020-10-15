ONEIDA- Timothy R. McCorduck, 41, Elizabeth St., died Monday, October 12, 2020, at Oneida Healthcare, following a brief illness.Born in Milford, MA on December 19, 1978, he was the son of Richard and Donna Newcomb McCorduck. A resident of the area for over twenty-eight years, Tim returned to Oneida at age thirteen. He was a graduate of Oneida High School.Tim was employed with Nolas in Clinton, Villa Roma Bistro in Verona, and The Lakeview at Oneida Community Golf Club, where he worked as a cook/chef. Tim enjoyed cooking, concerts, music, and loved to travel. He was of the Christian faith.Surviving besides his mother, Donna and stepfather, Thomas Cox, are his sister, Kerry Leigh McCorduck of Jacksonville Florida; three step-sisters, Alison Ginter, Hilary Baker, and Nikki Gardner; his paternal grandmother Audrey McCorduck-Stonger of Sherrill; his maternal grandmother, Breta Jane McChesney of Clinton; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.He is predeceased by his father, Richard “Rick” McCorduck who died September of 2019.Graveside funeral services will be held 1:30PM, Monday, October 19, with the Reverend Kevin Bailey, officiating. Interment will be made in Valley View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, NY 13421. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to Wanderers Rest Humane Association, PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
