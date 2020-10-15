1/1
Timothy R. McCorduck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ONEIDA- Timothy R. McCorduck, 41, Elizabeth St., died Monday, October 12, 2020, at Oneida Healthcare, following a brief illness.Born in Milford, MA on December 19, 1978, he was the son of Richard and Donna Newcomb McCorduck. A resident of the area for over twenty-eight years, Tim returned to Oneida at age thirteen. He was a graduate of Oneida High School.Tim was employed with Nolas in Clinton, Villa Roma Bistro in Verona, and The Lakeview at Oneida Community Golf Club, where he worked as a cook/chef. Tim enjoyed cooking, concerts, music, and loved to travel. He was of the Christian faith.Surviving besides his mother, Donna and stepfather, Thomas Cox, are his sister, Kerry Leigh McCorduck of Jacksonville Florida; three step-sisters, Alison Ginter, Hilary Baker, and Nikki Gardner; his paternal grandmother Audrey McCorduck-Stonger of Sherrill; his maternal grandmother, Breta Jane McChesney of Clinton; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.He is predeceased by his father, Richard “Rick” McCorduck who died September of 2019.Graveside funeral services will be held 1:30PM, Monday, October 19, with the Reverend Kevin Bailey, officiating. Interment will be made in Valley View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, NY 13421. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to Wanderers Rest Humane Association, PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/timothy-r-mccorduck

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 15, 2020
Donna, Tom and Family - There are no words to express how very sorry we are to learn of your loss. Sending love, prayers and keeping you in our thoughts. Karen and Dennis Alvord
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved