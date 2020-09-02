Tracey Lee Bittel, 52, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away August 27, 2020, surrounded by loving family, after succumbing to a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was born in Oneida, New York to Christopher Thomas Bittel and Teresa Sterle Fobare. Tracey was a loving daughter, mother and friend. She was loved dearly and will be missed by all.
She graduated from Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School (Go Red Devils) in New York in 1986 and her adventurous spirit led her south. Even though she moved from New York many years ago she kept in touch with many of her friends in the area throughout her lifetime and returned often to visit family and friends.
She was a proud Spartan and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Tampa in 1990. She was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority and always so proud of her affiliation with the sorority and cherished her continued friendships with all the women whom she met many years ago. They have all kept in touch and been such a force of strength to Tracey over the decades. Those friendships she created many years ago are still vibrant and the outpouring of love from all her Delta Zeta sisters has been amazing.
Tracey worked in various social service roles in Florida, Georgia, New York and North Carolina. She loved working with the elderly and that love stemmed from the amazing relationship she had with her grandparents, Paul and Harriet Sterle. She was an only child and grew up with them in her life. They played such a special role in her life. She would talk with them, share her problems of the day and care for them as they aged. She learned how to treat the older generation with care and kindness from such an early age. That joy of being able to love other people's grandparents made her uniquely qualified to excel at her job in elder care communities.
She helped hundreds of families over the years navigate care for their loved ones because really she was advocating for people that she felt were her own family. Tracey was the Resident and Family Life Manager at Southminster. She was kind, caring and understood how to care for people with respect and dignity. She was patient, listened to her residents and advocated to ensure that the people under her care were protected and loved. She was creative and came up with new ideas to engage the residents, so they would always feel special and loved.
Tracey was an entrepreneur in business as well. Through Mary Kay Cosmetics as a beauty consultant and recruiter, she was able to mentor other women in business where she brought beauty to life. She believed in the products, the people and mission of Mary Kay and valued all her relationships that sprung from that endeavor. She helped hundreds of women find their confidence and beauty. She always said it was better to show up late than to show up ugly!
Tracey supported her daughter, Maura in the cheer organization of Carolina Flipz and helped to coordinate events, fundraise and was Maura's number one fan at every tournament. Tracey loved animals and volunteered her time at the York County Humane Society where she Maura participated in caring for the animals. She even found time to take on the role of Secretary of the HOA in the community where she lived.
Her greatest joy was her daughter, Maura, and Tracey's greatest role of her life was Mother. Tracey and Maura had a friendship like no other. They loved to spend time together, sometimes to the detriment of the laundry, dishes and dusting. They each hold a PhD in retail therapy! They have countless memories of enjoying big bowls of ice cream while watching movies, cooking dinners together and lots of hugs! Oh the hugs, her smile and her beautiful laugh will be missed by all, but even more so by Maura, who will carry those in her heart forever.
Tracey's zest for life could only be matched by her infectious laugh - you always knew where she was in a crowded room. She cherished any and all time spent with family and friends - no matter the occasion. If she met you…you were friends. She was truly present in all her relationships. She had a hilarious sense of humor, a quirky love for dressing up on Halloween and was no stranger to craft beers, wine and high fashion.
Tracey had an energy for life that would not be muted even as she battled cancer. Her vibrant spirit could be seen dancing to her favorite tune, participating in a fashion show for a good cause or helping raise funds for her daughter's cheer team.
Tracey loved to discover new craft beers any day of the week and listen to live bands no matter the genre; rain or shine. She was always ready to put on her dancing shoes with friends for a guaranteed good time; rock those party fingers! Her favorite season was fall and how she loved anything pumpkin spice! She made everyone around her feel like they were the most important person in the room. She was radiant and her soul glittered joy.
Tracey was confident in who she was, a strong independent woman. She was a loving friend who kept you in her in life whether you met in high school or last month at a cancer event. She saw the beauty in all of us and loved us for who we are and celebrated the similarities and the differences. A daughter who often could challenge her mother…we all knew what the foot stomp meant, she always made her mom proud. Tracey and Teresa celebrated a love and friendship that we all envy because it was real, it was honest and it will last into eternity.
Tracey is survived by her mother and step-father, Teresa and Peter Fobare, Verona Beach, NY; her daughter, Maura Teresa Burak, Charlotte, NC; her step-sisters, Mandi (and Craig) O'Brien, Holyoke, MA; Emily (and Eric ) DeMarche' Cicero, NY; Elizabeth Fobare, Laguna Beach, CA; her uncle, Leon (and predeceased by Aunt Marianne) Sterle, Fort Pierce, FL; her Aunt Mary (Van) Bartlett, Erieville, NY; her cousins, Mary (and Michelle) Sterle, Woodbine, GA; Thomas (and Cassidy) Sterle, Jacksonville, FL; and Margaret (and Richard) Sterle, Tampa, FL.
Her final days were comfortable and peaceful thanks to the tremendous efforts of Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region. The family extends immense gratitude to Tracey's numerous friends, neighbors and co-workers for all their friendship and love.
Tracey's memorial service was held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 11:00 am at Palmetto Funeral Home in Fort Mill, SC. The service is available for viewing at: https://youtu.be/2CX28-cUnWQ.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations Maura's college fund (529). Please visit ugift529.com
, enter the code A1J-Y6V and follow the instructions to complete the donation process.