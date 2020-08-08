ONEIDA CASTLE- Tyler A. Mc Bain, 21, Seneca Avenue, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his residence, as a victim of homicide. Born in Oneida, on Oct. 8, 1998, he was the son of the late Lyle A. “Andy” Perkins and Debra Mc Bain. A lifelong resident of the Oneida area, Tyler was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 2016. He was formerly employed at the Pino Bianco at Turning Stone and Applebee’s Restaurant. He loved his son and family, video games, the New York Yankees and the New England Patriots. Surviving besides his mother, Debra, are his son, Maverick Andrew Mc Bain, at home; his companion and the mother of his son, Courtney Sanborn; Courtney’s daughter, Avarah Pugh; his half-brother, Nick Smith; his half nephew and half niece, Isaiah Smith and Keyarra Smith; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his half-sister, Brooke Smith. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Michael Usborne, officiating. Interment will be made in Glenwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial masks must be worn, social distancing must be observed, and 33 % maximum will be enforced. Contributions, in his memory may be made to Maverick McBain Education Fund, in care of the funeral home. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
