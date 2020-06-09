Urs V. Cesana, 81, of Verona, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, with his family at his side after a long battle with cancer. He will be profoundly missed by his loving wife of 57 years, Bonnie R. Cesana-Hammershaimb. He also leaves daughter Dr Jennifer Lavesa-Cesana, her husband Dr Manuel Lavesa Curto, their children Manuel Hans and Nicolas Angel of Verona, NY; and daughter Jessica Ann Cesana-Hashimoto, her husband Go Hashimoto, Esq, their children Takeshi Victor and Tadashi Ulricus of Tokyo, Japan. He was born in Basel, Switzerland. He emigrated with his parents, Hans and Frieda Cesana, to the United States at the age of 11 and proudly became a Naturalized American Citizen. He graduated from East Side High School in Patterson, NJ, and went on to study Electrical Engineering at Newark College of Engineering (now NJIT). He started work at Rome Cable in the Electrical Testing Laboratory in 1960 and became the Assistant Director of Research. He worked to develop testing methods for the very specialized high voltage cable produced here in Rome, NY. In 1973 he and his wife took the bold step of starting their own business, Cesana Corporation, which is still a family run enterprise. They specialized in machinery and tools for the metalworking industry. They were known throughout New York State for their excellent service, customer relationships and top repairs. His lifelong passion for cars began in high school with his first vehicle, a 1937 Packard. He and his wife were members of the East Grand Packard Club of Central New York. He served as a judge in 12 Packard Automobile Classics National Meets. He was an accomplished string bass player and in high school was selected to be a member of the New Jersey All State Orchestra. He shared his great love of music with his children and grandchildren as well as teaching them constructions skills, auto mechanics and always encouraging them to reach for their personal best. Sadly he was predeceased by his son, Captain Martin H. Cesana, US Army. The funeral will be private and at the discretion of the family. There will be no calling hours. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bottini Funeral Home, 120 W. Embargo Street. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Urs's memory to the Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site, 49965 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Township, MI 48317 (packardprovinggrounds.org) or to Jervis Public Library, 613 North Washington Street, Rome, NY 13440-4296. You may view the obituary and send a message of sympathy online at: www.bottinifuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/urs-v-cesana
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.