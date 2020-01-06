Home

Velma L. Allen

Velma L. Allen Obituary
Sherrill: Velma L. Allen, a longtime resident of the area passed away early Monday morning January 6, 2020 in the Oneida Healthcare Extended Care Facility. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday January 9, 2020 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill. Velma’s funeral service will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home immediately following the calling hours with Rev. Robert Kolvik-Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery, Oneida, NY.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020
