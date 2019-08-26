Oneida Daily Dispatch Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Vera Romer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Louise (Bliss) Romer

Vera Louise (Bliss) Romer Obituary
WHITELAW: Vera Louise (Bliss) Romer, 94, of 8572 N. Main Street, Canastota (Whitelaw), passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family, following a brief illness.She was born on August 4, 1925, in the Town of Smithfield, NY, the daughter of the late Fenton and Vera (Ingalls) Bliss.Louise spent her early years in Peterboro, graduating from Morrisville Eaton High School in 1943. She has lived in Whitelaw since 1951.She was a member of the Whitelaw Presbyterian Church, where she had been a Church Elder and Sunday School Teacher for many years. She was also a 4-H Leader for several years.Louise enjoyed gardening, raising gladiolas, canning, art, traveling with family, and family gatherings.She married Eugene A. “Gene” Romer in 1948, in Peterboro, NY. Gene passed away on January 7, 2011.Surviving are: a son and two daughters-in-law, Stephen and Nancy Romer of Middleville, NY, and Margaret Romer of Canastota; a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Daniel Kloss of Belchertown, MA; three sisters, Sally O’Shea of Homer, Olive Grabow of Chittenango, and Drusilla Wemett of Rochester; eleven grandchildren and their spouses, Earl (Amy) Romer, Joseph (Loni) Romer, Jessica (Levi) Grear, Erica (James) Sciscoe, Sara (Jason) Deatherage, Katherine (Clint) McCarthy, Rachel Romer, Natalie LaVolpe, Jacob (Rebekah) Romer, Joshua Kloss, and Emily Kloss; several great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Louise was predeceased by a son, Thomas E. Romer; a great great granddaughter, Aria Grear; three brothers, Robert Bliss, Eli Bliss, and John “Jack” Bliss; and a sister, Eulalie St. Don.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Whitelaw Presbyterian Church, 8665 N. Main Street Road, Canastota. Pastor Donna Chapman will officiate. Burial will be in Whitelaw Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In her memory, contributions may be made to the Whitelaw Presbyterian Church, 8665 N. Main Street, Canastota, NY 13032, or to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/vera-louise-bliss-romer
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019
