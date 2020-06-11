Verna Darrow

Verna L. Darrow, 80, of Munnsville, died Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020 in the Oneida Health Hospital where she had been admitted the day before. Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, June 15, 2020, in Stockbridge Cemetery with Rev. Neil D. Coe officiating. Calling hours will be help privately for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc. 342 Main Street Oneida. Online condolences may be left at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.