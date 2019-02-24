|
Veronica K. "Lefty" Loucy, 94, of Sherrill, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019.She was born March 23, 1924, in Oneida, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Bertha Herbst Kennedy and was a graduate of Sherrill High School. On August 24, 1946, at St. Helena's Church, Sherrill, she married John T. Loucy. He passed away June 1, 2015. For 18 years she was employed with Oneida LTD in Sherrill, retiring in 1985. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in Oneida prior to moving to Sherrill.Lefty was an avid bowler and golfer and enjoyed playing pinochle, cards and shuffleboard. She also enjoyed keeping up with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren through the use of electronics.She is survived by six sons, John Patrick (Mary Jane) Loucy of Syracuse, Terry (Debbie) Loucy of Sherrill, Kevin (Nancy) Loucy of Richford, Brian (Cheryl) Loucy of Chittenango, Shane Loucy and his partner, Lucia of Wyncote, PA and Michael (Valerie) Loucy of Milton, VT; two daughters, Mary (Michael) Osborne of Chesapeake, VA and Kathleen (Thomas) Parker of Oneida; 28 grandchildren; 53 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sons, Timothy and Dennis Loucy; and two brothers, Lawrence, Jr. and William Kennedy.A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, February 28 at 11 am at St. Helena's Church, Sherrill, with Rev. William Mesmer officiating. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery, Oneida. There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, kindly consider Emma's Hope, PO Box 105, Sherrill, NY 13461.Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019