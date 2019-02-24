Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home
322 Washington Ave
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2650
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Loucy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica K. Loucy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Veronica K. “Lefty” Loucy, 94, of Sherrill, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019.She was born March 23, 1924, in Oneida, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Bertha Herbst Kennedy and was a graduate of Sherrill High School. On August 24, 1946, at St. Helena’s Church, Sherrill, she married John T. Loucy. He passed away June 1, 2015. For 18 years she was employed with Oneida LTD in Sherrill, retiring in 1985. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church in Oneida prior to moving to Sherrill.Lefty was an avid bowler and golfer and enjoyed playing pinochle, cards and shuffleboard. She also enjoyed keeping up with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren through the use of electronics.She is survived by six sons, John Patrick (Mary Jane) Loucy of Syracuse, Terry (Debbie) Loucy of Sherrill, Kevin (Nancy) Loucy of Richford, Brian (Cheryl) Loucy of Chittenango, Shane Loucy and his partner, Lucia of Wyncote, PA and Michael (Valerie) Loucy of Milton, VT; two daughters, Mary (Michael) Osborne of Chesapeake, VA and Kathleen (Thomas) Parker of Oneida; 28 grandchildren; 53 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sons, Timothy and Dennis Loucy; and two brothers, Lawrence, Jr. and William Kennedy.A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, February 28 at 11 am at St. Helena’s Church, Sherrill, with Rev. William Mesmer officiating. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery, Oneida. There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, kindly consider Emma’s Hope, PO Box 105, Sherrill, NY 13461.Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida. To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcseeney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/veronica-k-loucy
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now