Victor Fusillo, 48, of Knoxville, TN, died of natural causes on April 26, 2019 following a lengthy battle with mental illness. Victor was born in Van Nuys, California, raised in Canastota, NY, graduating from Canastota High School. Victor was loved by his family and recently been making great progress to overcome mental illness. He was a member of Knoxville Baptist Tabernacle Church. Victor was predeceased by his mother, Darlene (Peryer) Fusillo. Surviving are his father John Fusillo and Pat Rapasadi of Canastota, Sister, AnnaMarie and Vince Donaldson of Kenwood, Niece Ashley Donaldson, several aunts, uncles, cousins and his grandmother, Lila Paratore of Colorado Springs, Colorado. The family requests any donations in memory of Victor be made to the Knoxville Baptist Tabernacle Church, 2439 East Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917. http://www.lastingmemories.com/victor-fusillo
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 21, 2019