September 13, 2019 in Pittsford, NY. Vincent is survived by his wife, Jay; son, Robert DiGaspari; daughter, Karen (John) Wayman; grandchildren, Stephanie, Rachael, Danielle, and Kaylin DiGaspari; great-grandsons, Gianni and Sawyer; brother, Anthony (Betty) DiGaspari.Vince was a native of Canastota, NY. He graduated from Aquinas Institute and was a member of their National Championship Football Team. He pursued higher education at New York University and graduate studies at Syracuse University. In the 1950s, Vince served his country as a Major in the US Air Force stationed in Germany. Upon moving to Rochester, Vince became a member of the faculty and administration at Monroe Community College until his retirement in the mid-1990s. He became an avid golfer after his retirement and participated in several local men's leagues.The family is planning a private service at White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford, NY. A memorial service is planned for a later date in Canastota, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, . To share a memory of Vince or send a condolence visit www.anthonychapels.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/vincent-m-digaspari
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019