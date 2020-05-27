CANASTOTA - Viola M. Chambers, 76, of North Main Street, passed away on May 24, 2020, in the Extended Care Facility of Oneida Health, where she had been a resident since November.Born in Lewiston, Maine on June 13, 1943, she was the daughter of Lucien and Cecile Fisher Dionne. Moving to Canastota in 2008, Viola was educated in Maine.Prior to her retirement, Viola was employed by Agway as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed playing pitch in a card league with her daughter and granddaughters, puzzles, cribbage and loved her cats. Viola prided herself on being a “professional grandmother”. She was a communicant of St. Agatha’s Church where she was a participant of the Adoration Chapel.Surviving are: one daughter, Stacy (Chuck Niemetz) Kutzuba of Canastota; three sons and daughters-in-law, Michael (Rose) Tucker of Theresa, John (Leslie) Donais of Dover, NH and Scott (Maryrose) Tucker of Utica; nine grandchildren, Michael Jr., Matthew, Jonathan, Ben, Larissa, Mackenzie, Taylor, Tiffany and Amber; several great-grandchildren; four sisters, Reona, Aurore, Lucy, Dell and Cora; one brother, Lucien Jr. and her three cats, Annabelle, Munchkin and Mouse. She was predeceased by a sister, Rona and a great-grandson, Jax.The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Oneida Health and the Extended Care Facility for the care and compassion shown to their mom.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately from St. Agatha’s Church, for immediate family only. Interment will be made in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. Contributions, may be made to St. Agatha’s Church, 329 N. Peterboro Street, Canastota, NY 13032 or to the Canastota Public Library, 102 West Center Street, Canastota. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www. campbell-dean.com CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/viola-m-chambers
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020.